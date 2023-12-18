Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CRISIL downgrades Edelweiss Financial Ltd's long-term rating to 'A+'

The group's overall credit profile is supported by adequate capitalization, and a diversified business profile with good market position in asset reconstruction and asset management businesses

edelweiss financial services

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CRISIL Rating has downgraded the long-term rating on the debt instruments of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (Edelweiss) from “AA-” to “A+”. The rating action was driven by a lower-than-expected revival in core profitability, relatively slower growth in retail (including MSME) lending, and a continued high level of un-provided monitorable portfolio.

However, the group’s overall credit profile is supported by adequate capitalisation, and a diversified business profile with a good market position in asset reconstruction and asset management businesses.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The main reason for muted profitability in recent years has been the stress in its wholesale lending book, in turn leading to higher credit costs. The retail book was also impacted and required higher provisioning in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rating agency added.

Also Read

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Fitch affirms SBI's long term rating at 'BBB' on asset quality, loans

Which sector should you bet on? Infra- linked sectors top Crisil upgrades

Sebi raps Edelweiss Broking for not reporting suspicious activity

Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel

Go First lessors propose MRO agency to maintain aircraft, RP tells HC

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of four step down subsidiaries

Google vs MakeMyTrip trademark case: A curious case of 'confusion'

Nirma Ltd to raise upto Rs 3,500 cr for business growth, acquisition

Topics : Crisil Edelweiss Financial Crisil ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon