Monday, March 31, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as new CEO and MD, effective April 1

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as new CEO and MD, effective April 1

Roy was named CEO in November 2024 and worked alongside outgoing Managing Director Avijit Mitra during a transition period that concluded in March 2025

Shibashish Roy, Croma

Shibashish Roy, Croma's new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director. Image: X@_WiseRoy_

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group retail chain Croma on Monday announced the appointment of Shibashish Roy as its new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, effective April 1.

Roy was named CEO in November 2024 and worked alongside outgoing Managing Director Avijit Mitra during a transition period that concluded in March 2025, Croma said in a statement.

He has over 20 years of experience in Tata Group companies and has been instrumental in expanding Croma's market presence and improving its customer service approach across different sales channels, it added.

"Shibashish has been transitioning into the role of CEO & MD over the past five months, following the succession plan announced late last year... I am certain Shibashish's digital-first approach and passion for customer engagement will drive Croma to great heights and look forward to working with him," Infiniti Retail Ltd Chairman Naveen Tahilyani said.

 

Infiniti Retail Ltd operates organised consumer durables and electronics chain in India under Croma brand.

Increasing market share in major markets and enhancing profitability have been identified as priorities for FY26, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Primark

UK's Primark boss Paul Marchant resigns after 'error of judgement'

PremiumMalls, Mumbai malls

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select's mall play: To double count in 3-4 years

Vodafone Idea

Govt to convert Rs 37K cr Voda Idea dues into equity, raise stake to 49%

Haldiram

Haldirams to sell 10% stake to Temasek in deal valuing firm at $10 bn

Premiumsemiconductors chipmakers

JICA may soon sign pact to support India's semiconductor manufacturing push

Topics : Croma Retail chains Retail companies Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon