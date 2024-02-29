CtrlS to invest Rs 4,000 crore in Chennai data center park, across phases

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's largest Rated-4 datacenter operator, has unveiled their upcoming datacenter park in Chennai – their fifth hyperscale Datacentre Campus in India following Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida, and Bangalore. CtrlS Datacenters will invest Rs 4,000 crore in the Chennai Datacentre Park, across phases.

The company is expected to create about 500 direct jobs and over 9,000 indirect jobs. Located in the Ambattur industrial area, the campus will include two datacenter buildings with a combined built-up area of almost 1 million square feet, and a 72 megawatt (MW) IT load capacity.

The first datacenter building (Chennai DC 1) is fully booked and will begin operations in the second quarter of 2024. The second datacenter building (Chennai DC 2) is slated to be launched in the second half of 2024 – and is presently accepting bookings. Chennai DC 2 is a ground plus 10-floor structure, with an IT load of 27 MW.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CtrlS Datacenters, stated, "We are delighted to unveil our upcoming Chennai DC Park. Chennai is the second largest datacenter market in India and holds strategic significance because of the large number of subsea cable landing stations, coupled with the growing presence of enterprises and cloud service providers in the region.”

He further stated, “With the government's ambitious plans for knowledge-based industries and the resulting surge in digital transformation, CtrlS Datacenters is proud to contribute to Chennai's dynamic digital landscape with its upcoming state-of-the-art datacenter campus. We thank the Tamil Nadu government for extending all the necessary support and creating a conducive environment for the setting up of our datacenters."

The CtrlS Chennai DC Campus boasts of some advanced features such as a state-of-the-art 230 kV on-campus gas-insulated substation (GIS), AI-Ready with advanced cooling technologies, earthquake-resistant - structurally designed to withstand earthquakes up to a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, and flood-proof - positioned 14 meters above sea level.