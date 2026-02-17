Dabur elevates Mohit Malhotra as global CEO, names Herjit Bhalla India CEO

Indian consumer goods maker Dabur ​on Tuesday elevated its ​group chief executive Mohit ‌Malhotra to the role of global CEO and appointed Herjit Bhalla as CEO for its India business.

Bhalla, who will take over the role on April 15, is currently vice ‌president, Canada & Global Customers at U.S.-based confectionery giant Hershey Co.

In January, Malhotra told an Indian news outlet that Dabur may introduce ​an additional India-focused role to strengthen its ‌structure.

Last month, Dabur reported a third-quarter ​profit ‌largely in line with estimates, as ‌demand received a lift from the country's consumption tax ‌cuts, offsetting ​a one-time ​charge from new labor codes.