AWS India, Yotta to provide hybrid cloud infra for Meghraj 2.0 initiative

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

'GI Cloud', named as 'MeghRaj', is an initiative that taps cloud computing to accelerate the delivery of e-services in the country.

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services India Pvt Ltd (AWS India) said it would work with Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts for the Meghraj 2.0 initiative.

It would enable government departments to leverage AWS services and generative AI capabilities for data residency and security requirements.

AWS Outposts allow customers with sensitive workloads that are restricted to NIC data centres to leverage AWS's advanced cloud capabilities.

 

"With AWS Outposts, applications running in NIC data centres can leverage the AWS Region in India, during peak demand for citizen-facing services.

"During peak demand periods, applications can expand to the AWS Region in India for use cases like data ingestion, with data synchronising back to NIC data centres within hours, enabling elastic scaling beyond on-premises capacity constraints," a release said.

AWS India undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India. Yotta Data Services is a cloud infrastructure and platform services provider.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

