Welspun Corp Q2 profit rises 57% to ₹443.51 cr, order book at ₹23,500 cr

Welspun Corp Q2 profit rises 57% to ₹443.51 cr, order book at ₹23,500 cr

Total income increased to ₹4,408.66 crore in the September quarter from ₹3,364.23 crore in the year-ago period

Welspun corporate office building is pictured in Mumbai

Welspun Corp said various ongoing domestic and international projects are on track and expected to be completed by their respective timelines.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Welspun Corp on Thursday posted a 57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 443.51 crore in the September quarter, driven by a rise in revenues from the core steel products business.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 282.96 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 4,408.66 crore in the September quarter from Rs 3,364.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 3,916.09 crore, higher from Rs 3,074.90 crore in Q2 FY25.

The board of the company also approved the incorporation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 

One of the proposed companies will be incorporated at the Dubai International Financial Centre. It will act as an investment holding company to oversee the investments globally.

Another entity will be incorporated at the Free Trade Zone in the UAE to handle global marketing for all products and carry out the business of trading of any of the products and raw materials in which the parent company transacts.

Incorporation of the proposed companies is subject to the regulatory approvals in the United Arab Emirates.

The board further approved the acquisition of over 2.72 crore (4.11 per cent) equity shares of Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited, a subsidiary company, from the Promoter Group at the market price, subject to compliance with applicable laws.

Upon completion of this acquisition, the company's equity holding in Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited will increase from 51.06 per cent to 55.17 per cent.

In an investor presentation, the value of the company's total order book reached Rs 23,500 crore in September 2025.

Welspun Corp said various ongoing domestic and international projects are on track and expected to be completed by their respective timelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

