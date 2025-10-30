Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dabur India Q2 profit rises 6.5% to ₹444.79 crore on strong sales growth

Dabur India Q2 profit rises 6.5% to ₹444.79 crore on strong sales growth

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹2,758.33 crore as compared to ₹2,634.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said

Dabur

Dabur India said in the second quarter it recorded steady growth across key verticals like health supplements, toothpaste, hair care, skin care, and home care.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported 6.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 444.79 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 417.52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 3,191.32 crore as against Rs 3,028.59 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 2,758.33 crore as compared to Rs 2,634.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

 

"Despite a dynamic economic environment and transitional GST headwinds, we delivered robust topline and bottomline growth, reaffirming our leadership across core categories," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

He further said, "Our India business reported market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio, a clear testament to our focused brand investments and deep consumer connect."  Dabur India said in the second quarter it recorded steady growth across key verticals like health supplements, toothpaste, hair care, skin care, and home care.

International operations delivered strong growth of 7.7 per cent in Q2 with Dubai recording over 17 per cent, UK (48 per cent), Bangladesh and the US (16 per cent each) and Turkey (over 18 per cent).

On the way forward, Malhotra said, "As macroeconomic indicators turn favourable and GST reforms unlock afford ability, Dabur is uniquely positioned to accelerate inclusive growth and reinforce its leadership across segments."  The company is entering a new phase of growth, powered by a future-ready strategy and deep consumer trust, he said, adding that Dabur is investing boldly in premiumisation, digital transformation, and distribution expansion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Dabur India Q2 results

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

