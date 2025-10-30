UAE's DP World to invest $5 bn in India's maritime infrastructure

UAE-based multinational logistics firm DP World has pledged to invest $5 billion in India to strengthen its integrated supply chain network, supporting both exports and domestic trade. This is in addition to the $3 billion that the company has already invested in India over the past three decades.
Investments to enhance India’s logistics and trade competitiveness
These investments will be focused on infrastructure and multimodal connectivity to enhance India’s competitiveness in global trade. At the India Maritime Week 2025 event in Mumbai, the company signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal.
“DP World has been a part of India’s growth story for nearly three decades. This new investment, combined with the strategic partnerships, reaffirms our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation’s position in global trade,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairperson and chief executive officer of DP World, said.
He added that the initiatives aim to further lower logistics costs, support local manufacturing, and expand access to markets across the country.
Also Read
The MoUs signed by the company span green coastal shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, skill development, and advanced freight mobility.
Partnerships to drive green shipping and ship repair
Under one of the MoUs, Unifeeder, a DP World company, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited will advance green coastal and short-sea shipping across India. This partnership will focus on developing and scaling commercially sustainable coastal shipping services, enabling a cleaner and more efficient logistics ecosystem.
An agreement of Heads of Terms between Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World — a DP World company — aims to expand and operate the international ship repair facility in Kochi.
Cochin Shipyard, Drydocks World, and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding also signed a tripartite MoU to jointly advance skill development in shipbuilding and repair.
Boosting infrastructure at Kochi and Deendayal ports
The Cochin Port Authority and DP World also signed an MoU to enhance maritime infrastructure in Kerala, where both partners will work to upgrade handling facilities at DP World’s International Container Transshipment Terminal at Kochi.
An agreement has also been signed between the Deendayal Port Authority, DP World, and Nevomo (MagRail) to design and install a 750-metre MagRail Booster pilot track within the port.
DP World’s growing presence in India
DP World serves a quarter of India’s container market with five container terminals and a total installed capacity of six million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum.