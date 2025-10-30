Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / UAE's DP World to invest $5 bn in India's maritime infrastructure

UAE's DP World to invest $5 bn in India's maritime infrastructure

DP World signs five MoUs at India Maritime Week to advance port capacity, green shipping, ship repair, and skill development under a $5-billion investment plan

DP World

DP World | File Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UAE-based multinational logistics firm DP World has pledged to invest $5 billion in India to strengthen its integrated supply chain network, supporting both exports and domestic trade. This is in addition to the $3 billion that the company has already invested in India over the past three decades.
 
Investments to enhance India’s logistics and trade competitiveness
 
These investments will be focused on infrastructure and multimodal connectivity to enhance India’s competitiveness in global trade. At the India Maritime Week 2025 event in Mumbai, the company signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal.
 
 
“DP World has been a part of India’s growth story for nearly three decades. This new investment, combined with the strategic partnerships, reaffirms our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation’s position in global trade,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairperson and chief executive officer of DP World, said.
 
He added that the initiatives aim to further lower logistics costs, support local manufacturing, and expand access to markets across the country.

Also Read

S Ramann, chairperson, PFRDA

BFSI Summit LIVE: Biggest challenge is educating informal sector on investing, says PFRDA chief

Welspun corporate office building is pictured in Mumbai

Welspun Corp Q2 profit rises 57% to ₹443.51 cr, order book at ₹23,500 cr

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Canada notice may delay Dr Reddy's semaglutide generic launch

private equity funds

Unused funds sign of sector maturing, lot of room for growth: PE chiefs

IND vs AUS

India vs Australia live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup SF 2 live telecast

 
The MoUs signed by the company span green coastal shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, skill development, and advanced freight mobility.
 
Partnerships to drive green shipping and ship repair
 
Under one of the MoUs, Unifeeder, a DP World company, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited will advance green coastal and short-sea shipping across India. This partnership will focus on developing and scaling commercially sustainable coastal shipping services, enabling a cleaner and more efficient logistics ecosystem.
 
An agreement of Heads of Terms between Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World — a DP World company — aims to expand and operate the international ship repair facility in Kochi.
 
Cochin Shipyard, Drydocks World, and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding also signed a tripartite MoU to jointly advance skill development in shipbuilding and repair.
 
Boosting infrastructure at Kochi and Deendayal ports
 
The Cochin Port Authority and DP World also signed an MoU to enhance maritime infrastructure in Kerala, where both partners will work to upgrade handling facilities at DP World’s International Container Transshipment Terminal at Kochi.
 
An agreement has also been signed between the Deendayal Port Authority, DP World, and Nevomo (MagRail) to design and install a 750-metre MagRail Booster pilot track within the port.
 
DP World’s growing presence in India
 
DP World serves a quarter of India’s container market with five container terminals and a total installed capacity of six million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum.

More From This Section

Reliance Jio

Reliance, Google announce free Gemini AI offer for Jio 5G subscribers

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

Jio-bp sets up 28 EV charging points at its Devanahalli retail outlet

Zepto

Zepto logs record 2 million daily orders, 40% higher than top rival

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Topics : DP World DP World-NIIF India investment maritime sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon