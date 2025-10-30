Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Canada notice delays Dr Reddy's semaglutide generic by up to a year

Canada notice delays Dr Reddy's semaglutide generic by up to a year

Health Canada's non-compliance notice may delay DRL's semaglutide generic launch by 8-12 months, say analysts; shares fall over 4 per cent on Thursday

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

According to analysts, the development could delay the launch of DRL’s new semaglutide injection by at least eight to twelve months.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad-based drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is likely to face a delay in launching its generic injectable semaglutide in Canada after receiving a non-compliance notice (NoN) from the country’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, according to analysts.
 
Health Canada seeks clarifications on DRL’s semaglutide filing
 
The NoN from the Canadian drug regulator seeks additional information and clarifications on specific aspects of DRL’s regulatory submission for the new drug. The development led to a drop of more than 4 per cent in the company’s share price.
 
“Considering this is a major near-term product opportunity for the company, we expect near-term volatility in the share price,” an analysis by Nuvama stated.
 
 
According to analysts, the development could delay the launch of DRL’s new semaglutide injection by at least eight to twelve months.

Also Read

pharma, medicine, drugs

Dr Reddy's launches 'Tegoprazan' in India for acid peptic diseases

Dr Reddy's, DRL, Dr Reddys

Q1 miss for Dr Reddy's, but analysts remain hopeful for future prospectspremium

G V Prasad, Co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL)

Dr Reddy's Q4 results: Profit rises 22% to ₹1,594 crore on record revenue

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview: Analysts eye 18% jump in PAT; check details

Bulgaria

Bulgaria to open long-term visa centres for Indians in 6 cities from Nov 1

 
“Though we were always cautious on this opportunity, a negative review by Health Canada reflects the worst case,” a report by market analyst Citigroup stated.
 
Patent expiry and market opportunity for generics
 
Semaglutide is the active ingredient in the popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, manufactured by Denmark-based Novo Nordisk.
 
Several drugmakers have been targeting the production of a generic version of semaglutide, as Novo’s patent on it is set to expire in several markets starting next year. Among them, the Canadian market is expected to be the first to see semaglutide lose exclusivity, with patent expiry due in January 2026.
 
Analysts said Canada appears cautious about approving generic versions of semaglutide since it is a mass-market product without any approved generic from a developed-market regulator, including the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
 
“Due to this, we think Health Canada is cautious before it approves the first semaglutide generic. DRL has a first-to-file (FTF) for this product in Canada and this seems to be its third review,” Nuvama noted.
 
It added that analysts have observed a few complex products getting approved after two review cycles. “Therefore, we are still building the product approval near the patent expiry,” Nuvama said.
 
Analysts weigh impact on DRL’s earnings outlook
 
Similarly, a report from Morgan Stanley said that success in Canada for generic semaglutide is a key driver for the firm’s FY27 earnings, with timely approval and launch crucial to staying on track.
 
However, Bank of America (BofA) stated that while the semaglutide approval may have been pushed out, it still expects the drug to be launched in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27) rather than being a lost opportunity.
 
“Dr Reddy has a filing in 87 countries and indicated confidence to sell all 12 million pens in FY27 even if Canada approval is delayed. This could offset the impact from the delay,” BofA added.
 
DRL confident in product quality and compliance
 
On its part, DRL stated that it would submit a response to the NoN promptly and within the stipulated time frame.
 
“We remain confident in the quality, safety and comparability of our proposed product and remain committed to making this important therapy available to patients in Canada and other markets at the earliest,” the company said in its regulatory filing.
 
On Thursday, DRL’s shares dropped by 3.94 per cent, closing the day at ₹1,203.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

More From This Section

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Happiest Minds Technologies, Happiest Mind

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

NTPC

NTPC to set up 2 archery academies in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Jashpurpremium

Cipla

Cipla's global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, COO Achin Gupta to take over

startup funding, startups

Affirma Capital leads $56 mn investment in RMSI to tap AI, mapping growth

Topics : Dr Reddy’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories generic drugs Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon