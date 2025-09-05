Friday, September 05, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GST cut to boost FMCG demand; Britannia, Nestle among top Nomura picks

GST cut to boost FMCG demand; Britannia, Nestle among top Nomura picks

The GST Council has the rates on several staple and essential categories from 18 per cent to 5 per cent

FMCG stocks

Britannia Industries' 80 per cent of Indian portfolio will d fall under the reduced GST rate

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 3, 2025, approved the two-tier structure - leaving only 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, and a special tax of 40 per cent. The 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs have been abolished, with most categories of 12 per cent going to 5 per cent, and most categories of 28 per cent going to 18 per cent. The new structure will come into effect from September 22, 2025.
 
The GST Council has lowered the rates on several staple and essential categories from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. According to foreign brokerage Nomura, this meaningful cut is expected to provide relief to stressed consumption, support volume growth, and drive formalisation, particularly in segments where unorganised, local, and regional players currently hold a substantial market share.
 
 
Nomura India has projected that companies in the FMCG sector, such as Britannia, Nestle India, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, and Colgate Palmolive, will be the key beneficiaries of this rate cut. 
 
According to Nomura, Colgate could see substantial benefits as 100 per cent of its portfolio - primarily toothpaste, toothbrushes, and personal wash - moves from an 18 per cent GST rate to 5 per cent, while toothpowder drops from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. However, the brokerage maintains a 'Sell' rating on the stock. 

Also Read

Edible oil

CIAN Agro doubled investors' money in a month; what next for this stock?

FMCG

Higher volumes, margins potential rerating triggers for FMCG companiespremium

Emami

Emami shares trade lower for third straight day; slips 8% on heavy volumes

FMCG SHOP, GST

HUL shares rise 7% in 3 days on consumption boost hopes; good time to buy?

consumer goods, FMCG

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: FMCG; check top stock picks, targets

 
Britannia Industries' 80 per cent of Indian portfolio, primarily biscuits, will fall under the reduced GST rate. Similarly, Nestle India will also benefit from the GST rate reduction on categories like coffee, chocolates, noodles and milkmaid, which constitute about 67 per cent of its revenue. Nomura has a 'Buy' rating on both the stocks.
 
Additionally, companies such as Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Bikaji, Emami, Bajaj Consumer and Mrs Bector, which have sizable parts of their portfolios falling under the revised GST slabs, are also likely to benefit. 
 
Footwear companies are also likely to gain, with GST rate down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, earlier, on footwear up to ₹2,500. Apparel companies will benefit from an increased value in a 5 per cent slab to up to ₹2,500 from ₹1,000 previously. 
 
Analysts at Nomura believe that GST rate reduction on a majority of daily consumer goods will drive formalisation by reducing the arbitrage between taxpaying companies and non-taxpaying companies to a bare minimum.  
 
"Quite a few categories in India have a notable share from unorganised/local/regional players. This should entice consumers to shift to better products, and is a long-term positive for organised companies, in our view," the brokerage said in a note.

More From This Section

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex reverse early gains; FMCG, IT top losers; Rupee hits record low

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Why Axis Securities see 20% upside in Mahanagar Gas? Details here

trading

Why is Prime Focus stock locked in 10% upper circuit in a weak market?

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Glenmark Pharma up 3% on DCGI nod to start phase 3 trial of Envafolimab

Topics : Stock Market GST News FMCG stocks Industry Report GST Revamp Markets Britannia Industries Colgate Palmolive Nestle India Marico Emami Dabur India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon