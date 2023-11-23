Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Daikin to accelerate supply of domestic products, 3rd plant goes on stream

The new plant spread across 75.5 acres has been set up as part of a PLI scheme and it helps the company leverage on India's manufacturing potential to produce for the world

Daikin Industries

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it is set to accelerate supplies of products manufactured in the country for both domestic and international markets with the commercialisation of its third plant.
The company, a wholly-owned arm of Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd said its third integrated air-conditioning and compressor manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, has been set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The new plant spread across 75.5 acres has been set up as part of a PLI scheme and it helps the company leverage on India's manufacturing potential to produce for the world.
"We have about 100 production units globally and a customer base in over 170 countries but India holds a special significance. As we expand our manufacturing footprint in India, we re-emphasise the importance of India in Daikin's global vision," Daikin Industries President & CEO Masanori Togawa said in a statement.
"The country's dynamic market and skilled workforce align perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that the new facility will not only elevate the standard of HVAC solutions but also contribute significantly to the growth of the industry in India and the surrounding regions," he further said.
The new facility is dedicated to the development of climate-friendly air conditioning solutions for markets in West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa, Daikin Airconditioning India said.
"This facility will not only enhance our production capabilities but also strengthen our position as a leading provider of energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) solutions in the region," Daikin Airconditioning India Chairman & Managing Director K J Jawa said.
With this factory, he said, "Daikin's production capacity receives a substantial boost, further solidifying our commitment to growth in India."

The company has so far invested Rs 2,800 crore in India.

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Global hardware players in talks with local firms to manufacture under PLI

Coal India's e-auction volume projected to double in second half of FY24

Bank of Baroda yet to complete forensic audit on mobile app fraud: Official

Amazon India, WBIDC sign MoU to boost e-commerce exports from West Bengal

Always evaluating options: IndiGo amid reports of inducting premium flights

NCLT extends insolvency process of grounded airline Go First by 90 days

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PLI scheme Made in India

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon