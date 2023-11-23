Amazon India, WBIDC sign MoU to boost e-commerce exports from West Bengal

Amazon India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) to boost e-commerce exports from the state.

WBIDC will build e-commerce export hubs and set up e-commerce exports facilitation cells in key districts across West Bengal, including Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, amongst others. Amazon will conduct awareness sessions and capacity-building workshops for MSMEs in the e-commerce export hubs.

The collaboration aims to enable thousands of MSMEs from West Bengal to sell their 'Made in India' products to Amazon customers in over 200 countries across the world. More than 3,000 exporters from West Bengal have already been associated with Amazon to showcase their products.

The MoU was signed in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Vandana Yadav, Principal Secretary, Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, government of West Bengal, and Amazon top officials at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023.

Commenting, Raju Mishra, Joint Secretary, WBIDC, said, “With the new logistics policy and the exports policy, we aim to establish West Bengal as the global trading hub and double the state’s exports over the next decade.”

“The West Bengal government has invested a lot in setting up dedicated export promotion committees in key districts and export facilitation cells to boost exports from the state. We are now furthering our vision, and WBIDC will set up dedicated e-commerce export hubs in key districts. Our partnership with Amazon will help exporters across the state become more aware and equipped to tap into the global exports opportunity,” he added.

Vandana Yadav, Principal Secretary, Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department, Chairperson and Managing Director, WBIDC, said, “As part of this MoU, Amazon would take up training and onboarding of artisans, craftsmen and small exporters on their global selling platform to promote e-commerce exports in West Bengal.”

Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, Amazon India, said that widespread adoption of technology would be pivotal in unlocking export opportunities for countless MSMEs across West Bengal and India.

“This resonates in the recently introduced Foreign Trade Policy which includes a dedicated chapter on e-commerce exports and foresees e-commerce exports contributing $200-300 billion in exports from India by 2030,” he added.