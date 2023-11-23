Always evaluating options: IndiGo amid reports of inducting premium flights

IndiGo on Thursday said it always evaluates available options amid reports that the budget carrier is likely to have a premium class in its flights.

The airline, which has a domestic market share of more than 62 per cent, is expanding its operations. It has a fleet of more than 330 aircraft, and 970 planes are on order.

"We are always in the process of evaluating options available. As a policy, we do not comment on speculations and will share any information if and when we have anything to share," IndiGo said in a statement.

The statement came in the backdrop of reports that the airline plans to have a premium class in its A321 XLR aircraft and also launch a loyalty programme.

IndiGo expects delivery of A321 XLR planes in late 2024 or early 2025.

"XLR will help us expand our range... when XLRs come in, that can bring us further into Europe to places like Athens... it can bring further into Asia to places like Seoul...," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said on November 6.