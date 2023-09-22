close
IL&FS Transportation Networks appoints Danny Samuel as the new CEO

Samuel has 20-plus years of professional experience and has worked in the energy, roads and aviation sectors

IL&FS, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, Mumbai

IL&FS Transportation Networks in a BSE filing said, Samuel was working as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Roadstar Investment Managers Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
IL&FS Transportation Networks on Friday appointed Danny Samuel as CEO of the company.
IL&FS Transportation Networks in a BSE filing said, Samuel was working as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Roadstar Investment Managers Limited.
Roadstar Investment Managers Limited has been tasked with overall supervision and management of all the project assets of the Roadstar Infra Investment Trust.
Samuel has 20-plus years of professional experience and has worked in the energy, roads and aviation sectors. Prior to taking on the current assignment, he was handling international assignments as CEO (APAC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IL&FS IL&FS Transportation BSE index

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

