IL&FS Transportation Networks on Friday appointed Danny Samuel as CEO of the company.

IL&FS Transportation Networks in a BSE filing said, Samuel was working as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Roadstar Investment Managers Limited.

Roadstar Investment Managers Limited has been tasked with overall supervision and management of all the project assets of the Roadstar Infra Investment Trust.

Samuel has 20-plus years of professional experience and has worked in the energy, roads and aviation sectors. Prior to taking on the current assignment, he was handling international assignments as CEO (APAC).

Also Read I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here Filing tax returns for the first time? Make sure you read these handy tips Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources ITR Deadline Missed? Know late fees, rules, and penalty for late filing Income Tax Return (ITR) status: Steps to check IT Refund status online Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Ambuja Cements incorporates three new subsidiaries to boost business Blinkit to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus within 15 minutes Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group Intel hit with $400 million EU antitrust fine in decades-old case