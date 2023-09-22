IL&FS Transportation Networks on Friday appointed Danny Samuel as CEO of the company.
IL&FS Transportation Networks in a BSE filing said, Samuel was working as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Roadstar Investment Managers Limited.
Roadstar Investment Managers Limited has been tasked with overall supervision and management of all the project assets of the Roadstar Infra Investment Trust.
Samuel has 20-plus years of professional experience and has worked in the energy, roads and aviation sectors. Prior to taking on the current assignment, he was handling international assignments as CEO (APAC).
Also Read
I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here
Filing tax returns for the first time? Make sure you read these handy tips
Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources
ITR Deadline Missed? Know late fees, rules, and penalty for late filing
Income Tax Return (ITR) status: Steps to check IT Refund status online
Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Ambuja Cements incorporates three new subsidiaries to boost business
Blinkit to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus within 15 minutes
Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group
Intel hit with $400 million EU antitrust fine in decades-old case
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)