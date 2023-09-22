Ambuja Cements incorporates three new subsidiaries to boost business

Adani-promoted Ambuja Cements on Friday said it has incorporated three wholly-owned subsidiaries, one of these to be situated in GIFT City, Gujarat and related to the business of aircraft leasing and ownership.





The three subsidiaries are—Lotis IFSC Private Limited, Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited and Ambuja Concrete West Private Limited. The company said Ambuja Concrete North and Ambuja Concrete West are to carry on the business of manufacturing and dealing in cement, RMX and allied products and by-products.

Lotis IFSC, Ambuja Cements informed, was to carry on the business of owning and leasing of aircraft and will be incorporated in Gujarat's GIFT City. As of March 2023, the company did not list any aircraft under its assets list.

The aircraft leasing policy for GIFT City allows for capital gain exemptions for the transfer of leased aircraft by an IFSC unit to a domestic company. Exemption of royalty income on lease rentals paid to foreign entities requires aircraft leasing units in IFSC to begin operations before 31 March 2024, Adani Enterprises had earlier noted in its annual report for FY23.





According to Ambuja Cements' annual report, as of FY23, the company had eight subsidiaries and joint ventures including ACC and others related to resources such as coal and chemical limes, and shipping. Two of these, wholly-owned subsidiaries—Ambuja Shipping Services Ltd and Ambuja Resources Ltd, were incorporated in the last financial year.

The latest additions to the subsidiary list—of one aircraft leasing and two subsidiaries related to marketing geographies of north and west, are a first for the company.