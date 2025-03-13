Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Datta Power Infra, SJVN sign agreement for 70 MW wind project in India

Datta Power Infra, SJVN sign agreement for 70 MW wind project in India

The company has a presence across states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Datta Power Infra on Thursday announced signing a power purchase agreement with state-owned SJVN to set up a 70 MW wind energy project.

SJVN's WIND-1 initiative aims to develop 600 MW of ISTS-connected (Inter-State Transmission System) wind power projects across India, the company said in a statement.

Varchasvi Gagal, Managing Director & CEO of Datta Power Infra, said: "We collaborate with SJVN Limited on this landmark 70-MW wind power project, which is a significant step toward strengthening India's renewable energy ecosystem".

Datta Power Infra is focused on the end-to-end development of renewable energy projects, including building transmission lines and substations and undertaking engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for renewable energy projects.

 

The company has a presence across states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals expands AI to reduce doctor, nurse workload in India

PremiumGodrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance taps debt market with debut CP issue before bond sale

drugs

Drugmakers Mallinckrodt, Endo agree to merge in nearly $7 billion deal

IndusInd Bank

CLSA lowers target price for IndusInd Bank to Rs 900 but sees 34% upside

Topics : SJVN SJVN Ltd Power generation wind energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon