Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Hospitals expands AI to reduce doctor, nurse workload in India

Apollo Hospitals expands AI to reduce doctor, nurse workload in India

The Chennai-based hospital chain is also working on an AI tool that will help clinicians prescribe the most effective antibiotic suitable to treat the illness

Apollo Hospitals

The Chennai-based hospital chain is also working on an AI tool that will help clinicians prescribe the most effective antibiotic suitable to treat the illness. | Photo: Company website

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Apollo Hospitals will invest more in artificial intelligence tools to ease the workload for its doctors and nurses by automating routine tasks, including medical documentation, a top executive told Reuters. 
Indian hospitals, which grapple with overworked doctors and nurses handling heavy patient loads, are increasingly using AI to boost diagnostic accuracy, predict patients' risk of complications, improve precision in robotic surgeries, provide virtual medical care, and streamline hospital operations. 
Apollo, which has more than 10,000 beds across its hospital network, making it one of the largest in the country, set aside 3.5% of its digital spend on AI over the past two years and plans to increase it this year, Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said, without providing further details. 
 
"Our aim is to free up two to three hours of time daily for doctors and nurses with AI interventions," Reddy said in an interview last month. 
Apollo's AI tools, some of which are experimental and still in the initial stages, will analyse patients' electronic medical records to suggest diagnoses, tests and treatment. They will help transcribe doctors' observations, generate faster discharge summaries and create daily schedules out of nurses' notes. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals partners with Ion Beam Applications for proton therapy

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals urges liberal visa policy to boost medical tourism

Premiumapollo

Upside ahead for Apollo Hospitals on robust guidance, valuations

PremiumHEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Top private hospitals plan capacity expansion with focus on oncology

The Chennai-based hospital chain is also working on an AI tool that will help clinicians prescribe the most effective antibiotic suitable to treat the illness. 
Apollo, which aims to expand bed capacity by one-third in four years, will direct a part of the revenue from the additions towards boosting AI use without burdening costs, Reddy said. 
The hospital hopes that the use of such AI tools will help lower nurses' workload as it tackles a 25% attrition rate among nurses, which it expects to increase to 30% by the end of fiscal 2025.
Other Indian hospitals such as Fortis Healthcare, Tata Memorial Hospital, Manipal Hospitals, Narayana Health, Max Healthcare, Medanta and Aster DM Healthcare have also invested in AI-powered tools. 
But challenges such as high technology costs, diverse data sources and formats, limited availability of electronic medical records and profitability concerns have made it difficult for them to accelerate AI adoption, according to Joydeep Ghosh, a partner at Deloitte India.
 

More From This Section

PremiumGodrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance taps debt market with debut CP issue before bond sale

drugs

Drugmakers Mallinckrodt, Endo agree to merge in nearly $7 billion deal

IndusInd Bank

CLSA lowers target price for IndusInd Bank to Rs 900 but sees 34% upside

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol Engineering to raise Rs 600 cr via FCCBs, promoter warrants

Topics : Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospital Enterprises artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon