Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / De Beers plans to open 15 Forevermark brand retail stores in India in 2025

De Beers plans to open 15 Forevermark brand retail stores in India in 2025

De Beers India Managing Director Amit Pratihari said the plan is to establish 100 retail stores by 2030 with a revenue target of $1 million

To beat slowdown, De Beer begins polish diamond selling service

The company will open 15 stores, eight in Delhi and the rest in Mumbai this year. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

De Beers, a global leader in the diamond industry, on Wednesday announced it will foray into the retail segment with the opening of 15 Forevermark brand stores in India in the current year.

De Beers India Managing Director Amit Pratihari said the plan is to establish 100 retail stores by 2030 with a revenue target of $1 million.

"We are investing in retail through Forevermark jewellery brand. We will open 15 stores, eight in Delhi and the rest in Mumbai this year," he told reporters here.

The retail space for opening the stores has been identified and probably, the first retail store will open in June-July, the official said, but declined to share the financial details.

 

Pratihari said there is no threat to the natural diamond industry from synthetic diamonds while emphasising the need for quality certification to differentiate both to protect the interest of consumers.

The company is working closely with the government in this regard, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

LTTS signs $80 million multi-year deal with US-based manufacturer

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel becomes 'India's 1st' to develop hydrogen transportation pipes

Arshiya Ltd

Adani, JSW, investors eye Arshiya Ltd's assets amid insolvency process

Vaibhav Singh, Arnav Kumar, Leap co-founders, Leap edtech

Leap raises $65 mn in Series E led by Apis Partners for education access

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindspace REIT buys commercial asset in Hyderabad for Rs 2,038 crore

Topics : De Beers Group De Beers Diamond industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon