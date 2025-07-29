Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC to hear Nayara's plea for service restoration from Microsoft

Delhi HC to hear Nayara's plea for service restoration from Microsoft

Delhi High Court agrees to hear Nayara Energy's plea against Microsoft over the suspension of essential services; seeks interim injunction for service restoration to maintain digital operations

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

(Photo: Reuters)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear oil refining and marketing company Nayara Energy’s plea against Microsoft Corporation (India), in which the former alleges that the global software giant abruptly and unilaterally suspended essential services without any prior warning.
 
Nayara, which is backed by Russian investment, has moved the court seeking an interim injunction and immediate restoration of services to protect its rights and ensure continued access to crucial digital systems. According to Nayara, Microsoft did not discuss or notify the company before cutting off services.
 
“They (lawyers for Nayara) have submitted that due to the unilateral decision taken by the respondent (Microsoft), whereby they have stopped providing services to the petitioner, the petitioner is immensely prejudiced,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted in his order.
 
 
“In the meantime, the respondent be directed to continue providing services under the Microsoft Business and Service Agreement (MBSA),” Nayara prayed before the court. The oil marketing company also contended that such a unilateral decision by Microsoft is unacceptable in law.

More From This Section

Boeing

Boeing cuts losses in Q2 as jet deliveries rebound and revenue grows

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma sees US CDMO softness, eyes $2 billion topline by FY30premium

Jio Financial Services

Ambani family may infuse up to ₹10,000 cr in Jio Financial Servicespremium

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS market value drops by ₹28,149 crore after layoff plan announcement

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Kolte-Patil Developers suffers Rs 17 crore loss in Q1 FY26, sales dip

Topics : Delhi High Court Nayara Energy Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon