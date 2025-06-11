Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / FSIB recommends R Doraiswamy as LIC MD & CEO; Cabinet to give final nod

FSIB recommends R Doraiswamy as LIC MD & CEO; Cabinet to give final nod

FSIB has proposed LIC MD R Doraiswamy for the top role of MD & CEO, with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet set to take the final call amid a wider leadership reshuffle

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC’s top management comprises four MDs, apart from the MD & CEO.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Wednesday recommended R Doraiswamy as the next managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of state-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
 
The final decision on the FSIB recommendation will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
 
“Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with four candidates from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on June 11, 2025, for the position of chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD) in LIC. Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience, and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Shri R Doraiswamy for the position of CEO & MD in LIC,” FSIB said.
 
 

 
Earlier this week, the government entrusted Sat Pal Bhanoo, one of the MDs, with the additional responsibilities of MD & CEO for a period of three months, or until a regular incumbent assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Siddhartha Mohanty demitted office on completing his tenure as MD & CEO on June 7, 2025.
 
Doraiswamy is one of the existing MDs at LIC. He has over 38 years of experience across operations, marketing, technology, and academics.
 
Prior to taking charge as MD, he held various leadership positions within the organisation, including executive director (information technology/software development), regional manager (marketing/chief life insurance advisor), regional manager (pension and group schemes) at the Southern Zonal Office in Chennai, senior divisional manager of Kottayam Division, and marketing manager in Chennai-I, Thanjavur, and Pune divisions. 
 
As a research associate at the National Insurance Academy, Pune, he worked on multiple projects related to micro-insurance, insurance law and regulations, product development, and content creation for postgraduate programmes in insurance management and chartered financial planning.
 
Doraiswamy is a mathematics graduate from Madurai Kamaraj University, a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India, and a student member of the Institute of Actuaries of India.
 
The insurance behemoth is undergoing a major reshuffle in top management. Two new MDs—Dinesh Pant and Ratnakar Patnaik—took charge on June 1, 2025, following the retirement of M Jagannathan and Tablesh Pandey. Pant has been appointed till May 2027, while Patnaik’s tenure runs until March 2028.
 
The corporation has also announced the appointment of Ramakrishnan Chander as chief investment officer and Ajay Kumar Srivastava as the appointed actuary.

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation LIC Management

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

