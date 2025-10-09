Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aviation watchdog slaps ₹20 lakh fine on IndiGo for training lapses

Aviation watchdog slaps ₹20 lakh fine on IndiGo for training lapses

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation said it is in the process of contesting the order before an appellate authority and that there has been no material impact on its financials due to the DGCA order

indigo airlines, indigo

The airline also clarified that there was no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities due to the DGCA order. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
 
The fine, which was imposed on September 26, was for “alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes”. Usually, Category-C airports have challenging approach and operational conditions.
 
The company said it is in the process of contesting this order before the appropriate appellate authority.
 
Explaining the delay, the company said, “The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details about the order.” 
 

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 3: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Tata Power, IndiGo

indigo airlines, indigo

Airline operations disrupted as Delhi NCR witnesses heavy downpour

indigo airlines, indigo

Security threat on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, cleared for ops after check

IndiGo SBI Card

IndiGo, SBI Card launch new co-branded credit card for customers

 
The airline also clarified that there was no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities due to the DGCA order.

Expanding network

Earlier today, IndiGo announced that it plans to increase the frequency of its flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Manchester, in a bid to increase connectivity to the United Kingdom. 
IndiGo’s service between Mumbai and Manchester marked the airline’s long-haul debut on July 1. Encouraged by the positive response to these flights and strong demand for travel between India and the UK, last week, IndiGo announced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester starting November 15.
 
The company has also announced the launch of direct, daily flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai, effective October 26. These routes are currently or will be operated using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature enhanced comfort, efficiency, and reliability for long-haul travel.

More From This Section

ZOHO

Hype around Zoho's apps and ghost of Koo: Will it soar or stumble?

Office, Office space

Crisil leases office space in Mumbai, to pay ₹597 crore over 15 years

Merger, M&A

Aavishkaar Group, Jamwant launch Rs 500-cr fund for defence, deep tech

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

No plan for demerger of auto and tractor businesses, says Mahindra

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles now available online through Amazon India

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines InterGlobe Aviation penalty DGCA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon