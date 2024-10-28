Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Diwali: Zepto collaborates with over 500 artisans to promote local products

Diwali: Zepto collaborates with over 500 artisans to promote local products

Zepto outlined its project of working with 50 families from the Prajapati clan, a community of Kumhars (potters), to support their livelihood, which largely depends on festivals like Diwali

Zepto

Chief Executive Officer Aadit Pachalia also shared a video on LinkedIn, showcasing key aspects of this collaboration with the community.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to support the local economy, e-commerce platform Zepto has announced a collaboration with over 500 local artisans to sell handcrafted Diwali diyas (earthen lamps), the company said on Monday.
 
In a press release, Zepto highlighted its project with 50 families from the Prajapati clan, a community of Kumhars (potters), to support their livelihood, which heavily depends on festivals like Diwali. Chief Executive Officer Aadit Pachalia also shared a video on LinkedIn, showcasing key aspects of this collaboration with the community.
 
In the video, local artisan Pradeep Kumar says: “We are concerned about the influence of Chinese goods during festivals like Diwali, as many customers prefer them…” 
 
 
“This time, Zepto has helped us by selling a significant portion of our diyas,” he adds. Zepto’s initiative to promote locally made products aligns with the rising demand for Indian goods amid ongoing border tensions with China.
 
Since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, there has been a growing call to boycott Chinese products which consumers favour for their variety and affordability.
 
Although the recent standoff with China was diffused last week, with both sides agreeing to normalise tensions, the preference for local products is expected to persist.

More From This Section

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Gautam Singhania slams Lamborghini heads after Revuelto breakdown in Mumbai

Air India

AICCA terms Air India's new room-sharing policy illegal, seeks intervention

bombay house tata

Tata Trusts to reform operations, reduces management roles and expenses

Nvidia, Nvidia Chips

This pharma company from Mumbai may be helping Putin get Nvidia AI chips

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Raymond Group chairman blasts Lamborghini for not responding to complaints

 
“We genuinely believe in empowering local entrepreneurship at Zepto, and we salute Pradeep and many others like him who crafted these beautiful earthen diyas to brighten India’s Diwali,” Pachalia said.
 
E-commerce platforms like Zepto and Zomato-owned Blinkit have also faced criticism for “disrupting” the traditional kirana (local grocery) store chains. With discounts and faster delivery options, these online platforms have impacted the Kirana business model, an issue flagged by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in August.
 
Goyal has called for greater integration of these stores into online platforms, noting: “We will have to carefully analyse certain areas where the effects of e-commerce may be detrimental to India's interests.”

Also Read

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

VC in India funding up 50% in Q1-Q3 2024 on increased big-ticket deals

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

FMCG distributors body allege predatory pricing by Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto

Aadit Palicha, Zepto CEO

Passion over profit drives Zepto's $5 bn success, says founder Palicha

Zepto

Zepto in talks to raise $100-150 mn from domestic investors ahead of IPO

Zepto

Bengaluru woman slams Zepto for push notification calling her 'Cutie'

Topics : Zepto Diwali India ecommerce market BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon