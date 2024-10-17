Business Standard
Zepto in talks to raise $100-150 mn from domestic investors ahead of IPO

In the past 14 months, Zepto has raised over $1.2 billion in funding to strengthen its balance sheet for its stock market debut, expected sometime next year

Zepto, which is the only firm to focus exclusively on quick commerce, competes with the likes of Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Tata-owned Big Basket. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Quick commerce major Zepto is in talks to raise between $100-150 million in fresh funding from Indian family offices and high net-worth individuals (HNIs), as the firm looks to bring more domestic investors onto its cap table ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to sources.

In the past 14 months, Zepto has raised over $1.2 billion in funding to strengthen its balance sheet for its stock market debut, expected sometime next year.

“The reasoning (for the new round) is that they want to increase domestic ownership and want more homegrown investors on board ahead of the IPO,” said a person familiar with the matter.
 

Motilal Oswal’s private investment arm is likely to lead the round, investing as much as $40 million in the quick commerce firm. The company will raise another $60-100 million from other domestic HNIs and family offices, sources said.

Earlier this year, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Group Raamdeo Agrawal reportedly picked up a stake in Zepto in his personal capacity, and is looking to increase his stake in the new round.

Zepto’s post-money valuation, at $5 billion, will remain unchanged from its previous funding round.

Zepto had, in August, raised $340 million in a follow-on financing round at a $5 billion valuation. This came two months after the firm raised a substantial $665 million in a Series F round, where it was valued at $3.6 billion.

The firm currently has large foreign investors like General Catalyst, Dragon Fund, StepStone, Lightspeed Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, and Glade Brook Capital, among others, on its cap table.

Zepto, which is the only firm to focus exclusively on quick commerce, competes with the likes of Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Tata-owned Big Basket.

The firm is currently operating around 350 dark stores across the top ten cities in India and has plans to expand into another ten cities and increase its store count to 700.

The Mumbai-based firm has been steadily increasing its market share in the quick commerce space. While Blinkit remains the market leader with a 40 per cent share, Zepto's market share has risen from 15 per cent in March 2022 to 22 per cent in January 2024, according to a recent report by HSBC Global.

Meanwhile, Instamart's share has fallen from 52 per cent in March 2022 to 32 per cent in January 2024, the report said.

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

60% of unicorn founders in India are first time founders, says study

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

