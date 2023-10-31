DLF's sales bookings rise 9% to Rs 2,228 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

Realty major DLF has achieved a 9 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 2,228 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal mainly on better demand for its luxury housing project.

According to its investors' presentation, DLF clocked sales bookings of Rs 2,228 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 2,052 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF sold 14 units at its super-luxury housing project 'The Camellias' for Rs 720 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal. The company sold commercial units worth Rs 160 crore.

In a statement, DLF said, "Our new products and existing inventory continue to evince strong customer interest. Our super luxury offering - The Camellias in DLF 5, Gurugram, saw healthy demand during the second quarter and continues to set new benchmarks vindicating strong demand for high quality residential products backed by a strong brand".

DLF said it continues to see sustained demand momentum across all segments and hence keeps a positive outlook on the housing cycle.

"Our new product launches that have been planned for the second half of the fiscal remain on track and we remain committed to bringing calibrated supply across our key markets and leverage this growth cycle," the company said.

On Monday, DLF reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 622.78 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher revenue. Its net profit stood at Rs 477.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,476.42 crore over Rs 1,360.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 1,149.78 crore from Rs 946.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 2,998.13 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 2,876.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

DLF has developed more than 158 real estate projects and an area in excess of 340 million square feet.

It has about 215 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet. Its rental assets are parked into DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a joint venture with Singapore sovereign wealth firm GIC.