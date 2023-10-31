close
L&T bags ultra mega offshore project worth Rs 15k cr in Middle East

The scope of work includes procurement and construction for a gas processing plant, consisting of inlet separation facilities and booster compression system

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Larsen & Toubro

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged another ultra mega offshore project worth over Rs 15,000 crore in the Middle East.
Projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore have been classified under the 'ultra-mega' category by the company.
"The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a Letter of Intent for yet another Ultra-Mega Onshore project from a prestigious client in the Middle East further to the recent Ultra-Mega project award for a Gas Compression plant," the company said in a statement.
The scope of work includes procurement and construction for a gas processing plant, consisting of inlet separation facilities and booster compression system, among others, in new onshore facilities and its integration with existing gas processing plants.
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational, which operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Middle East gas utilities

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

