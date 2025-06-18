DLF sells 1,164 luxury units for ₹11,000 cr in Gurugram's Privana North

Realty major DLF said on Wednesday it has sold all 1,164 units in its luxury residential project Privana North in Gurugram, thereby earning ₹11,000 crore within a week.
The 17.7-acre project in Sectors 76-77 includes six residential towers of up to 50 storeys, which are DLF’s tallest buildings. It has 1,152 four-BHK units and 12 penthouses.
The average ticket price for a unit was ₹9.5 crore, while the penthouses were priced at around ₹25 crore each, according to people aware of the sales.
“The four BHK apartments measure a carpet area of around 207 square metres (2,236 square feet) and penthouses extend up to around 450 square metres of carpet area (4,847 square feet),” said DLF in a regulatory filing.
Privana North is the third phase of DLF’s 116-acre integrated project, which in 2024 had launched Privana South and West of 795 and 1,113 units, respectively.
Both projects were sold out in 72 hours for a combined approximate sales realisation of over ₹12,790 crore.
The strong sales response to Privana North “reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings”, said Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers.
Ohri, in an analyst call last month, said there was “considerable demand” for DLF’s projects in Gurgaon and Mumbai. “DLF products are agnostic to geography in terms of investors. So today, one is looking at various sets of people who are wanting to pick up a DLF home as not only do they make money in capital appreciation but once you lease them out, you have recurring income also,” he had said.
The Privana project in Gurugram is located along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), an upcoming micro market within Delhi NCR.
DLF’s aggressive push in Gurugram comes as it plans to launch residential projects with an estimated sales potential of Rs 73,900 crore in the medium term, according to the company’s investor presentation.
According to a report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock, SPR is a key micro market in Gurugram’s real estate landscape, spanning from the juncture of Gurugram–Faridabad Road near Sector 58 to its convergence with NH-48 near Sector 74A