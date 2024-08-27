Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / DPI focused SaaS player Finarkein raises $4.75mn in pre-series round

DPI focused SaaS player Finarkein raises $4.75mn in pre-series round

Over the last 18 months, Finarkein's platform has emerged as a leading enabler for over 50 enterprises to publish and consume data on DPIs, according to the company

DPIIT, Trade

Finarkein is transforming the way financial products are manufactured, distributed, and serviced in India

Shivani Shinde
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Finarkein, a B2B SaaS player, announced that it has raised $4.75 million in a pre-series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from existing investors IIFL’s Fintech Fund and Eximius Ventures, as well as angels like Uni’s Nitin Gupta and Ashika Group’s Chirag Jain.

Finarkein’s data and workflow orchestration platform enables enterprises to co-create data products on India’s emerging digital public infrastructure (DPI), such as the account aggregator (AA) ecosystem, ONDC-Financial Services, OCEN, and more.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over the last 18 months, Finarkein’s platform has emerged as a leading enabler for over 50 enterprises to publish and consume data on DPIs, according to the company.

Nikhil Kurhe, co-founder and CEO of Finarkein, said, “India’s approach to digital infrastructure has been unique, with a significant amount of value directly passed on to end consumers. DPIs like the account aggregator are only accelerating this, and at Finarkein, we’re glad to be part of this movement from day one and to scale it further.”

Finarkein is transforming the way financial products are manufactured, distributed, and serviced in India. The country needs its financial services sector to grow multifold to achieve a $7 trillion economy by 2030. DPIs like the account aggregator ecosystem, UPI, ONDC, and OCEN will be key to driving down the costs of financial services in India while accelerating innovation and distribution. Finarkein’s vision is to enable every financial journey in India to become an AA-native journey within the next three years.

Anand Datta, Partner at Nexus Venture Partners, said, “At Nexus, we partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs to build category-defining companies, and in Finarkein, we see just that—India’s first and leading data and DPI infra company.”

More From This Section

Big basket

BigBasket embraces quick commerce, set to rival Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Indian power firms owed over $1 bn by Bangladesh amid financial turmoil

Nasscom logo

Nasscom announces SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan as chairperson

Vedanta

Vedanta sets Rs 30,000 cr war chest to pursue further deleveraging, growth

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 5,000 crore via 10-year infra bonds at 7.3%


Finarkein was conceptualised in 2019 in response to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Master Circular outlining the account aggregator framework and how it would democratise access to financial data for regulated entities. India’s financial services ecosystem must reinvent itself in a post-DPI world. To offer a superior experience in accessing credit, insurance, and wealth advisory services, the founders envisioned a future where India has best-in-class digital finance products combined with robust privacy and security safeguards.

Over the past 18 months, more than 40 million Indians have leveraged Finarkein’s embedded data products to securely grant consent and share data via licensed NBFC-AAs.

Since its inception in 2019, Finarkein has been a category creator in the DPI infra space, offering B2B SaaS and data products serving the BFSI sector, and powering data journeys for India’s largest enterprises. Finarkein’s data products are utilised for onboarding, financial and medical underwriting, monitoring, collections, and generating insights in real time.

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI to launch Unified Lending Interface to transform lending space: Das

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart

Flipkart-backed super.money aims to be among top five on UPI leaderboard

PhonePe

Fintech major PhonePe introduces 'credit line on UPI' on its platform

PremiumUPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

Small UPI players show promise even as larger ones continue to dominate

PremiumUPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

Well-regulated, mkt-based mechanism necessary for UPI MDR: Sharath Bulusu

Topics : UPI RBI Fintech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon