Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MD 'meow meow' drug worth over Rs 2,000 crore uncovered in Delhi, Pune

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow', is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

MD drug, meow meow

Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police have seized 1100 kilogram (kg) of synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone (MD), estimated to be worth more than Rs 2,000 crore, following raids in Pune and New Delhi. It has arrested three people in this connection and detained two others.

Mephedrone, also known as "meow meow", is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said 700 kilograms (kg) of mephedrone was seized from different locations in Pune district, including the Kurkumbh MIDC area on the city's outskirts, after the arrest of the trio on Sunday and their subsequent interrogation.

Based on inputs provided by the accused, the Pune police on Tuesday evening seized another 400 kg of mephedrone from two godown-like structures in South Delhi. Kumar said with this, the total seizure of the drug stood at a whopping 1,100 kg.

A police officer from the Pune crime branch said though the process of seizure was still going on, the value of the contraband was estimated to be more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mephedrone was transported from the Kurkumbh MIDC-based units and stored at the godowns in New Delhi.

"We have already arrested three people who worked as couriers. Two more people have been apprehended, and their interrogation was on," said the crime branch officer.

The officer said this was the biggest-ever drug recovery in Maharashtra by the Pune police and one of the largest seizures in the country.

"Investigations are going on a war footing. Upward and downward linkages are being probed and our teams are working in close coordination with other agencies," Police Commissioner Kumar said.

Asked about antecedents of the arrested accused, the IPS officer said they were primarily acting as "courier boys" and had some offences registered against them.

The three persons arrested in connection with the biggest-ever drug seizure by the Pune police were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, the police said, adding the two other men are being questioned.

Also Read

How a racket of fake doctor, technician unfolded in Delhi: All details here

Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon

Health ministry plans drug licensing changes to ensure drug safety

Drug regulatory reforms for improving quality

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Concerns over CAA addressed, ILP should be extended to Meghalaya: CM

Manipur sees dip in students appearing for class 12 exams amid violence

SKM to hold crucial meeting with farmers from across the nation: Tikait

Ladakh protests: Demands for statehood, inclusion in 6th Schedule amplify

Human-animal conflicts: Bhupendra Yadav to visit Wayanad to address issue


Asked if drug racketeer Lalit Patil was in any way related to the narcotics haul, he said as of now, no link has come to light.

Last year, Patil emerged as the kingpin of a drug racket that was busted by the police in Mumbai in a two-month-long operation, which included the seizure of mephedrone worth about Rs 300 crore and a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik. Patil had escaped from a government hospital in Pune but was later arrested.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : drugs Drug Racket Illegal drug racket Pune Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon