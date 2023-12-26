Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

Executives reveal depleted vaccine stocks and express the need for government guidelines before initiating procurement

vaccine

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As Covid-19 cases witness an uptick, leading private hospitals in India are adopting a cautious stance on vaccine procurement, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Senior executives from these hospitals highlighted the absence of vaccine stocks and expressed a reluctance to acquire them at this time. They explained that as the surge in cases is attributed to a mild variant of the virus, hospitals are awaiting government clarity on vaccination strategies.

Speaking to ET, executives emphasised that the current variant is a milder form of Covid-19, resulting in fewer hospitalisations and lower disease severity. Given this context, private hospitals are opting to "wait and watch" rather than initiate immediate vaccine procurement. Several hospitals also indicated that they have not acquired vaccines since 2021 due to low demand, depleting supplies, and a drop in the number of vaccinations each month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India has reported an increase of 628 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, contributing to a rise in the active caseload, reaching 4,054. The health ministry has confirmed 63 cases of the JN.1 Covid-19 sub-variant in India till December 24. Goa reports the highest detections, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. A government directive has urged states to send all Covid-19 test swabs for whole genome sequencing, enhancing vigilance for concerning virus variants.

The JN.1 variant is a new subvariant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) classified the JN.1 variant as "variant of interest" on December 19, but stated that it did not hold much threat to the public. Symptoms  include fever, sore throat, runny nose and headaches. Symptoms such as gastrointestinal problems like nausea loss of appetite, and extreme fatigue have also been reported by some patients. The agency added that the current Covid vaccines should protect against it.

On December 18, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant urged all states to implement any and all necessary public health measures and arrangements to minimise the risk of transmission. State and Union territories have also been advised to conduct more RT-PCR tests and to submit positive samples to the Indian SARS CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories for genome sequencing.

India's first mRNA-based Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine, Gemcovac by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, has also been approved as a booster shot.

Private hospitals are awaiting government guidelines on vaccination strategies and intend to align their actions accordingly. Executives highlight a significant decline in vaccine demand throughout the year, with limited uptake even during previous increases in Covid-19 cases. The current surge is seen as unlikely to drive substantial changes in vaccine demand.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

21 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 found in 3 states: NITI Aayog

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

Delhi seeing 3-4 Covid cases every day: State health minister Bharadwaj

Trade generics growth to dent value expansion of domestic drug market

63 JN.1 variant cases detected in India, as active cases cross 4,000

63 cases of JN.1 variant detected in country till Sunday, highest from Goa

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death


Topics : Coronavirus Private hospitals Coronavirus Vaccine Coronavirus Tests Health Ministry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon