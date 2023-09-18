Drugmaker Biocon appoints Peter Bains as group CEO effective immediately

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd on Monday appointed Peter Bains as the group's chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Bains, who was named as an independent director of the Biocon board in December last year, stepped down on Monday to assume the top charge, the company said in a statement.
"Peter has a unique fit and profile for the role having ... a comprehensive understanding of the Biocon Group ... having led Syngene for five years, (and) taking it through its very successful IPO in 2015," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon group chairperson.
Bains, the first-ever group CEO, will report directly to Mazumdar-Shaw, the statement added.
A graduate of the University of Sheffield in the UK, Bains was associated with Biocon's research unit Syngene International from 2010 to 2016, according to the company website.
He was named Syngene's CEO in April 2015, before retiring from the post a year later.
Also Read
F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread
Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets
Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product
Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million
Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn
Tata Motors to raise CV prices by up to 3%, third price hike in 2023
India is the top market in terms of growth rate in APAC for Lacoste
FinMin enhances gratuity limit, insurance cover for insurance agents
CBI books infra firm in Rs 3,800 cr bank fraud case, searches 4 locations
Mumbai airport recorded 32% increase in passenger traffic in August
(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sohini Goswami)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)