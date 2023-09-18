India is the top market in terms of growth rate in APAC for Lacoste

India is the top market in terms of growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region for Lacoste, and the crocodile brand expects to continue to see strong growth moving ahead as well.

“Lacoste India definitely stands on top of the list of the markets (in terms of growth rate) in the APAC region. Since we see we are already quite developed in this market, but of course we see further growth potential as the Indian economy continues to grow, thus aiding our growth as well,” Marcus Meyer, chief executive officer, Asia-Pacific, Lacoste, told Business Standard in an interview.

He did not elaborate on the rate at which the brand is growing in the country.

Meyer also added that the buying power of the Indian consumer is on the rise in India, thus also pushing up disposable incomes, and expects it to grow much further.

“When we see the prognosis from institutions like Anarock and the Retail Association of India, they have estimated the Indian retail market to talk about a growth potential from $690 billion in 2022 to about $2.3 trillion by 2032,” he said.

Explaining that even if the Indian retail market touched $1.6 trillion, it still offers tremendous growth opportunities to be a big part of the growth potential.

Lacoste, which is popularly known for its polo neck shirts, entered the Indian market three decades ago through Sports and Leisure Apparel.

Lacoste currently has 42 exclusive stores in the country and is also present online.

Currently, the brand is present in 17 cities across the country, which are largely in metros, mini-metros, and Tier-I cities, and Meyer expects to further increase its presence in other cities and eventually be present in 28-29 cities. He, however, did not give a timeline for the expansion.

He also said that its presence in other categories is small in India, which include footwear, leather goods, kids wear, accessories, and eyewear.

“There is a lot more on offer that we can give to our consumers than what we could in the past. The target is to strengthen and to further develop our offerings in these categories, which are still small at the moment,” he said.

While talking about competition increasing in the Indian market, Meyer acknowledged that the domestic market has seen competition heat up over the past four to five years, but that doesn’t deter the brand from remaining positive on its growth prospects in the country.