close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

DTDC Express looks to invest Rs 100 cr in infra, tech development in FY24

The logistics sector is growing very strongly and is seeing much better and higher growth than the domestic economy, Chakraborty said

DTDC

The company currently has a fleet of 4000 trucks and it is looking to expand it by another 500 plus vehicles by this fiscal, Chakraborty said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

DTDC Express looks to invest at least Rs 100 crore in infrastructure and technology development, among others, this fiscal amid a brighter business outlook, the company's chairman and managing director Subhasish Chakraborty has said.
He said the company is also expecting 30 per cent growth in total shipments handling this festive season (October-November) as compared to September.
The integrated express logistics operator, which has a presence in both domestic and international markets, offers a range of services including premium express, express parcel, e-commerce b2c as well as warehousing business.
"Our investment is happening on infrastructure, technology (upgrade) development as well as building technology team. And this investment, possibly, will not be less than Rs 100 crore this year," Chakraborty told PTI in an interaction.
The logistics sector is growing very strongly and is seeing much better and higher growth than the domestic economy, he said.
"I am quite sure that with the kind of integrations happening in the sector and the way customer requirements are increasing with e-commerce, it (logistics sector) has a fantastic future going forward.
He said that the overall growth for the company last fiscal stood at 23 per cent with both domestic and international business doing well, and added that international business in the last two years has grown at a faster pace than the domestic business.
Stating that in the first two quarters, the company has logged 16 per cent over the same period of FY23, Chakraborty said that the growth trajectory is moving up on a sequential basis.
In the international business, the cross-border e-commerce, which the company commenced only last year, is seeing 100 per cent growth month-on-month on a low base, he said.
The company currently has a fleet of 4000 trucks and it is looking to expand it by another 500 plus vehicles by this fiscal, Chakraborty said.
DTDC handles over 12 million shipments per month through its over 580 operating facilities with 2.21 million sq ft of space under its management, according to the company's website.

Also Read

Vaisno Devi Shrine Board partners with DTDC for delivery of prasad

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

CEVA Logistics to take controlling stake in Stellar Value Chain Solutions

Coal ministry developing logistics policy, national coal evacuation plan

Tiger Logistics wins order from Bharat Earth Movers; stock leaps 9%

SC lists plea of Sterlite copper unit of Tamil Nadu for hearing on Nov 29

Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps Rs 70,527.11 crore; RIL biggest gainer

Speciality Restaurants to focus on oriental cuisine for expansion

Indian Oil to invest Rs 1,660 cr in JV with NTPC to set up power plants

Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DTDC Logistics industry technology boom Infrastructure investment

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, ENG vs AFG LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon