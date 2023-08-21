CEVA Logistics to take controlling stake in Stellar Value Chain Solutions

Warburg Pincus-backed logistics firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions has signed a pact with France-based CEVA Logistics for selling controlling stake in the company.

As part of the agreement, CEVA Logistics will acquire the entire stake of private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

The move will help CEVA Logistics diversify its presence in India, boosting its local workforce, assets, customer roster and capabilities, Stellar value chain said in a statement.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, the company said without disclosing the deal size.

Incorporated in 2016 by logistics veteran Anshuman Singh, Stellar Value Chain Solutions is into contract logistics with omni-channel fulfillment services in segments such as e-commerce, automotive, consumer, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Post-acquisition, Stellar Value Chain Solutions will become a part of the third largest company in the world in contract logistics, the company said.

Also Read Warburg Pincus acquires 90% stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 million Warburg Pincus buys majority stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 mn Warburg Pincus sells shares of telecom major Bharti Airtel for Rs 1,649 cr PE/VC investments into Indian entities down 23% in H1 to $27.5 billion Mahindra Logistics swings to loss on higher costs, weak demand in Q1 Zomato-Battery Smart partner to facilitate battery swapping for e-bikes BoB withdraws Sunny Deol's villa auction notice, cites technical reasons SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai Tata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

Following the acquisition, Anshuman Singh will continue to hold his stake and lead the business as the CEO, it added.

As part of the deal, CEVA Logistics will acquire approximately 7.5-million sq ft of carpet area (approximately 15-million sq ft of total logistics area) of Stellar Value Chain Solutions across more than 70 facilities in 21 cities across India, it said.

In addition, CEVA Logistics will inherit Stellar's workforce of nearly 8,000 full-time and temporary employees, the company said.