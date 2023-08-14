Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 136 cr in Q1 due to higher expenses

Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday said its consolidated loss after tax widened to Rs 136 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 75 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 644 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 595 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 762 crore as against Rs 748 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said.

