Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 136 cr in Q1 due to higher expenses

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 75 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Pharma, Laboratory, Lab, Drugs, Testing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday said its consolidated loss after tax widened to Rs 136 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 75 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 644 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 595 crore a year ago, it added.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 762 crore as against Rs 748 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wockhardt Q1 results expenses hospitals

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

