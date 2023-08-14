Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Boeing front-runner to secure order for widebody jet from IndiGo: Report

IndiGo is in talks to buy Boeing's 787 family of twin-aisle aircraft which has been pitted against Airbus' A330neo jets, said the sources who are familiar with the matter

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Boeing has emerged as the front-runner to secure an order for around 25 wide-body planes from IndiGo, India's biggest airline, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.
IndiGo is in talks to buy Boeing's 787 family of twin-aisle aircraft which has been pitted against Airbus' A330neo jets, said the sources who are familiar with the matter.
No decision has been finalised, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the negotiations are confidential.
IndiGo said it does not comment on speculation. Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Airbus said it never comments on discussions it may or may not be having with existing and prospective customers.
 

Also Read

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

How secret talks in London led to Air India's gigantic plane order

Record plane orders raise stakes in India's aviation boom: Report

The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft

Finolex Cables net profit rises 39% to Rs 132.2 cr in Q1, revenue up 19%

Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 136 cr in Q1 due to higher expenses

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 net profit grows around 80% to Rs 8 cr, revenue up 24%

MakeMyTrip, Ministry of tourism unveil 600+ travel destinations in India

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo Boeing

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon