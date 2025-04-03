Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sebi grants exemption to govt from open offer in beleaguered Voda Idea

Sebi grants exemption to govt from open offer in beleaguered Voda Idea

Following the decision to convert spectrum dues into equity stake in the company, the shareholding of the government will surge to 48.99 per cent in Vi

Sebi

The market regulator has granted the exemption considering the public interest and steps taken to ease liquidity and cash flow to help banks having substantial exposure to the telecom sector.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday exempted the government from the obligation of an open offer for beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone Idea.
 
Following the decision to convert spectrum dues into equity stake in the company, the shareholding of the government will surge to 48.99 per cent in Vi.
 
The government currently holds 22.6 per cent in the company, and the conversion will lead to an additional acquisition of 34.1 per cent.
 
The Takeover Regulations mandate an open offer to the public if the acquisition leads to holdings over 25 per cent. The government sought an exemption from the market regulator on grounds that an open offer may result in acquisition of further equity shares, leading to cash outflows and potentially increasing the holding above 50 per cent.
 
 
This could entail ‘control’ of the company, which the government does not intend. Further, the government’s stake will be classified as ‘public shareholding’.
 
“An open offer shall require additional investment for the acquisition of further equity shares by the GoI. Such a requirement renders the conversion of the outstanding dues to equity untenable, as the purpose of this conversion shall be defeated, having a negative impact on the investors of the Target Company and the public at large,” noted the application from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).
 
The market regulator has granted the exemption considering the public interest and steps taken to ease liquidity and cash flow to help banks having substantial exposure to the telecom sector.

More From This Section

PremiumSushant Dash

Tata Starbucks to expand with local formats, Reserve store in Bengaluru

UltraTech

UltraTech acquires Wonder WallCare at enterprise value of Rs 235 crore

PremiumVikram Pawah

BMW India eyes double-digit growth in 2025, says CEO Vikram Pawah

Indian Railway

PFC approves Rs 3.5 K cr loan for Chhattisgarh's East Rail Corridor project

Tiktok

TikTok faces fine over $553 million for illegally shipping EU data to China

Topics : SEBI Vodafone Idea Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon