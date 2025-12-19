Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart buys stake in Minivet AI to drive GenAI-led ecomm innovation

Flipkart buys stake in Minivet AI to drive GenAI-led ecomm innovation

The acquisition is a strategic move to build and invest in core Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, at a time when e-commerce is rapidly shifting towards visual, conversational, and AI-led discovery

Flipkart

Ecommerce company Flipkart on Friday said it has acquired a majority stake in Minivet AI. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ecommerce company Flipkart on Friday said it has acquired a majority stake in Minivet AI, an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions provider.

The acquisition is a strategic move to build and invest in core Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, at a time when e-commerce is rapidly shifting towards visual, conversational, and AI-led discovery, the Walmart-backed ecommerce firm said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition, including the quantum of stake bought or size of deal.

"Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced it executed definitive documents to acquire a majority stake in Minivet AI, an innovative AI/ML solutions provider founded in 2024," it said.

 

The latest move is expected to accelerate the transition to a more intuitive, interactive, and immersive shopping experience for e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, it said.

Also Read

Babak Hodjat, chief AI officer, Cognizant

The bubble lies in larger LLMs, says Cognizant AI chief Babak Hodjatpremium

(L-R) Ethan Matyas, senior vice president and global head of delivery at GlobalLogic; Piyush Jha, managing director for India and head of GCC business at GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deploymentpremium

artificial intelligence, AI

AI poses risk to white-collar jobs, focus must be on upskilling: MeitY secy

china Flag, China

How China's 'Manhattan Project' aims to break Western control of AI chips

semiconductor, chips

World-beating 55,000% surge in Indian AI stock sparks bubble fears

Minivet AI focuses on generative video for e-commerce, transforming static product catalogs into rich, engaging video content at scale.

"Built on a foundation of sophisticated model orchestration and deep performance optimisation, the platform delivers quality results at a fraction of traditional production costs," according to Flipkart.

Beyond video, Minivet AI offers a wider suite of e-commerce AI capabilities, positioning the company as a full-stack AI partner and a foundational GenAI capability for online retail platforms, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shriram Finance

Japan's MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore for 20% stake in Shriram Finance

IBM

IBM to skill 5 mn Indian youth in AI, cybersecurity and quantum by 2030

IndusInd Bank

SFIO interacts with IndusInd Bank officials over accounting discrepancies

Jeet Adani

Adani's airport unit plans $11 bn investment, seeks partner ahead of IPO

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IndiGo

IndiGo top brass to fan out across network with 'rebuilding' messagepremium

Topics : Flipkart AI technology e-commerce companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon