Edelweiss arm aims to raise up to $500 mn for maiden climate fund

An Edelweiss group arm is planning to raise up to USD 500 million (about Rs 4,143 crore) for its maiden climate fund.

Edelweiss Alternatives said the fund will be used in areas of renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, developing electric vehicle infrastructure, green infrastructure, water treatment, transport decarbonisation and industrial decarbonisation.

Investors will be offered a long-term viable investment vehicle to participate in the world's largest market for sustainable energy transition and "generate far more worthwhile and steady returns", the company said in a statement on Monday.

Edelweiss Alternatives President Subahoo Chordia said about USD 10 trillion of investment is required to achieve India's 2070 net-zero target.

"Our climate fund will look to invest in this growing and attractive investment opportunity, while also contributing to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals like climate action, clean energy, clean water, and sustainable cities," Chordia added.

Edelweiss Alternatives has invested in renewable power and transmission sectors in the past as well, as per the statement.

Also Read Nitin Desai's death: No relief to Edelweiss officials, hearing on Aug 18 Nitin Desai started delaying repayments from end of 2018: Edelweiss to HC Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM Adani hikes stake in two group companies to work on claw back strategy Reliance Jio launches fire safety and prevention campaign in Delhi NCR Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to raise $800 million-$1 billion Public sector company ITI develops its own branded laptop, micro PC Former CEO of China's Alibaba quits cloud business in leadership reshuffle GQG Partners acquires shares of IDFC First Bank through block deal