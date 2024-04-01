Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HAL posts double-digit growth with record revenues of Rs 29,810 cr for FY24

The company signed an export contract with Guyana Defence Forces for supply of two Hindustan228 aircrafts which were delivered within a month of singing the contract

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Photo: @HALHQBLR Twitter

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported revenues of over Rs 29,810 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, marking an 11 per cent increase over the previous year.

The company secured significant new manufacturing contracts worth over Rs 19,000 crore and Repair and Overhaul (ROH) contracts exceeding Rs 16,000 crore during FY24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company signed an export contract with Guyana Defence Forces for the supply of two Hindustan228 aircraft, which were delivered within a month of signing the contract. Moreover, HAL reached a “major milestone” as the first production series fighter of LCA Mk1A completed its maiden flight on March 8, 2024.

"Despite major supply chain challenges arising from geopolitical issues, the company has met the expected revenue growth with improved performance throughout the year. As of March 31, 2024, the company's order book stands in excess of Rs 94,000 crore, with additional major orders expected during FY25. HAL continuously seeks opportunities to collaborate and develop new technologies by forging alliances with global and Indian technology partners,” said C B Ananthakrishnan, chairman and managing director (additional charge), HAL.


HAL and General Electric (USA) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) and Manufacturing of the GE-414 aero-engine in India, intended for the LCA Mk2 Aircraft, during the year. This collaboration aims to facilitate an 80 per cent technology transfer, bolstering India's Aero Engine Manufacturing Ecosystem towards self-reliance.

During the year, HAL formed a joint venture named 'SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd.' with Safran Helicopter Engines, France, to design and develop engines domestically for Indian multi-role helicopters (IMRH) and deck-based multi-role helicopters (DBMRH).

Throughout the financial year, HAL and Airbus signed a contract to establish Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for the A-320 family of aircraft in New Delhi. This partnership will reinforce the Make-in-India mission and also enhance export potential.

“With a robust order book and an accelerated delivery plan, HAL is expected to sustain and improve its growth trajectory and support the Indian Defence services in their efforts towards the defence preparedness of the country,” HAL stated.

Also Read

This defense stock has zoomed 144% so far in FY24, 77% post stock split

Hindustan Aeronautics incorporates JV With Safran for helicopter engines

CDS General Anil Chauhan to open HAL's avionics exposition in Delhi

Hindustan Aeronautics m-cap crosses Rs 2 trn; zooms 123% in 10 months

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new peak, up 4% on signing pact with Airbus

Despite the challenges, credit quality of India Inc improves in FY24: ICRA

NTPC adds nearly 4GW capacity in FY24; total installed capacity at 76GW

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as its managing director

Toyota Kirloskar sees highest-ever monthly sales at 27,180 units in March

Aurobindo Pharma commissions 4 plants in Andhra including Pen-G facility






Topics : HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd defence PSUs Helicopters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon