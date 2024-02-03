Sensex (    %)
                        
Eicher enters small commercial vehicles segment, unveils 'EV-first' truck

The vehicle is scheduled for customer trials in April 2024, with a commercial rollout expected in the first quarter of 2025

Eicher will be introducing the electric variant first, followed by clean CNG and diesel variants

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles, on Saturday announced its entry into the small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment with global unveiling of its EV-first Eicher truck at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

According to a statement from the company, the newly launched truck, designed for city and near-city distribution, aims to transform last-mile logistics and spans from 2 tonnes to 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight (GVW).
“As India grows in Amrit Kaal, the SCV segment will be driven by rapid urbanisation, booming e-commerce, increased personal consumption, and the rise of the hub-and-spoke distribution. Our upcoming range will play a pivotal role in this transformation with its 'pro business, pro planet' approach. Eicher has a track record of delivering energy-efficient trucks and with this announcement, we reaffirm our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions crucial for India’s sustainable growth in the coming years,” said Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, of VE Commercial Vehicles.

Eicher’s SCV vehicle is scheduled for customer trials in April 2024, with a commercial rollout expected in the first quarter of 2025. With an enhanced focus on sustainability and promoting clean mobility solutions, Eicher will be introducing the electric variant first, followed by clean CNG and diesel variants. The product, designed and developed in India, will be manufactured at the facility in Bhopal.

“To ensure a best-in-class aftermarket experience, all Eicher vehicles feature 100 per cent connectivity through innovative Uptime Centre, leveraging artificial intelligence for remote diagnostics and minimising downtime. Integrated with 'My Eicher' fleet management, trucks deliver valuable performance insights,” it said. This network comprises over 850 touchpoints, including over 425 authorised service centers and 8,000 retail centers, complemented by 'Eicher Site Support' at 240 locations, offering assistance, said the company. 

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

