Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SRAM & MRAM forms JV with Indonesian firm to offer coal supply solutions

The joint venture aims to optimize the procurement and distribution of Indonesian coal in the worldwide energy market, SRAM & MRAM Group said on Saturday

Coking Coal

The group last year also formed a partnership with healthcare services provider Siddhanta Medicity to raise $108 million of investment | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group has formed a joint venture with Indonesian company Energi Alam BORNEO to offer coal supply solutions, according to a statement.
The joint venture aims to optimize the procurement and distribution of Indonesian coal in the worldwide energy market, SRAM & MRAM Group said on Saturday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The group said that the joint venture is expected to supply around 300,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal worth $30 million (around Rs 250 crore) every month to the Indian market.
Energi Alam BORNEO is a major coal trading company in Indonesia. The company sources coal from East Kalimantan, known for the largest coal content in Indonesia and caters to various industries such as power plants, cement, chemical, and industrial applications.
SRAM & MRAM Group is a global conglomerate with diverse interests spanning various industries such as oil, technology, agriculture, airport solutions and cybersecurity.
Hemalata Arumugam, Group CEO of SRAM & MRAM Group said, This collaboration goes beyond mere business expansion. It represents our collective efforts towards delivering comprehensive energy solutions globally."

SRAM & MRAM Group Director of Agro and Mining verticals, Anil Tukaramji Sawarkar, said that the partnership highlights a robust commitment to integrating innovative strategies with sustainable energy practices.
SRAM & MRAM Group last year announced an investment of $100 million in SpiceJet's cargo and logistics division, SpiceXpress. SpiceJet has hived off its cargo and logistics division, SpiceXpress, into a separate entity.
The group last year also formed a partnership with healthcare services provider Siddhanta Medicity to raise $108 million of investment.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Who are rat hole miners and how do they work?

Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining law, make firms pay royalties

Coal India plans to begin mining of critical minerals, including lithium

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in race to save his digital payments firm Paytm

Ashok Leyland hands over keys of Boss Electric truck to Billion E-Mobility

ED to probe Paytm Payments Bank if charges of fund siphoning found

Zuckerberg's wealth surges by $28 bn as Meta rallies, surpasses Bill Gates'

LIC Housing Finance Q3 profits more than doubles, hits Rs 1,163 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal Coal Supply coal industry Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon