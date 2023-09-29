close
EKI Energy Services picks up 26% stake in WOCE Solutions for Rs 80 lakh

EKESL said the acquisition will enhance the company's sustainability services by extending the facility to calculate and track carbon footprint

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
EKI Energy Services Ltd on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of a 26 per cent stake in WOCE Solutions Private Limited (WOCE) for around Rs 80 lakh.
In March 2023, its Board of Directors approved to subscribe to 35,140 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 217.66 per share of WOCE Solutions Private Limited (WOCE), which resulted in the acquisition of 26 per cent of the equity capital of WOCE, EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKESL) said in a regulatory filing.
"EKESL has successfully acquired 35,140 equity shares of WOCE, constituting 26 per cent of the equity shares capital of WOCE. As a result of the same WOCE has become an associate of the company," it said.
A consideration of Rs 79.99 lakh will be paid in cash for the subscription of shares.
EKESL said the acquisition will enhance the company's sustainability services by extending the facility to calculate and track carbon footprint.
EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

Sep 29 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

