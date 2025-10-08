Electric PV sales more than double in September; Tata Motors leads

Electric passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales jumped more than twofold in September, with Tata Motors leading the pack with over 6,000 registrations and a 40 per cent market share, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
New entrant Tesla also made its retail debut with 64 vehicles sold during the month.
Overall passenger EV sales rose to 15,329 units in September, compared to 6,191 units a year earlier.
Tata Motors leads market with 40% share
Tata Motors (TaMo) sold 6,216 units in September, registering a 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.
Earlier this month, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company’s EV dispatches had surged 96 per cent Y-o-Y in September to 9,191 units (domestic and exports).
The company’s quarterly EV sales grew 59 per cent Y-o-Y to nearly 25,000 units, contributing around 17 per cent of its total sales.
JSW MG Motor recorded 3,912 units, a threefold jump from 1,021 units in September 2024, while Mahindra & Mahindra secured the third position with 3,243 units, up sharply from 475 units a year ago.
They were followed by BYD India (547 units), Kia India (506 units), Hyundai Motor India (349 units), BMW India (310 units), and Mercedes-Benz India (97 units).