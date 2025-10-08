Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW MG aims to secure top spot in India's luxury EV market by 2026

JSW MG aims to secure top spot in India's luxury EV market by 2026

Kolkata, which accounts for about two per cent of India's luxury car market, is emerging as a key growth region for MG, said Aryaman Thakker, Group Landmark director and dealer principal of MG Select

JSW MG Motor India

The company has already emerged as the second-largest player in India's luxury EV market and aims to take the top position by 2026, a senior company official said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW MG Motor India is eyeing the number one position in the country's luxury electric vehicle (EV) segment, banking on technological innovation, product launches and a shift in consumer preferences, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company has already emerged as the second-largest player in India's luxury EV market and aims to take the top position by 2026, he said.

"The Indian luxury car market is about 700 units a month. Our aim is to be number one in both luxury and mass categories. The luxury EV market is evolving fast, and our target is to become the number one player in 2026. In September, we sold 213 units," Milind Shah, Head of MG Select, told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of its experience centre in Kolkata, the first in the eastern region.

 

MG Select is a designated retail channel and showroom network for luxury cars under the MG brand.

Based on current industry volumes, reaching 350-plus units per month would help the company achieve the goal, he said.

Also Read

JSW Steel, JSW

Moody's upgrades JSW Steel outlook to positive from stable on growth plans

SAIC, SAIC Motor

China's SAIC to cut stake in India car venture, freeze new investments

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra gains 3% on 30-year pact with Kolkata port to reconstruct berths

JSW

JSW Cement incurs loss of Rs 1,356 cr in Q1 FY26 due to exceptional item

Sajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

India among fastest growing economies: JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal

Shah said new generation buyers are driving demand for innovation, sustainability, and technology.

"The Indian luxury car market has a significant gap in the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore price range, especially between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 80 lakh. MG is uniquely positioned to fill that space through its value-luxury proposition," he said.

According to him, consumers are earning more and spending more, but they seek meaningful and value-driven experiences.

We are responding to this with technology-led, sustainable, and distinctly designed products made globally, but tailored for India," he said.

Shah said the company has two luxury models and is also working on a third one to expand the MG Select portfolio in 2026.

Kolkata, which accounts for about two per cent of India's luxury car market, is emerging as a key growth region for MG, said Aryaman Thakker, Group Landmark director and dealer principal of MG Select.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lupin Pharma

Lupin to invest $250 mn in new US facility for critical respiratory drugs

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL warns GST changes may impact Q2 profitability, EBITDA expected to fall

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

Jio rolls out foundational course on AI for students and beginners

life insurance, insurance

Canara HSBC Life Insurance public issue to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore

Starlink

Excited, focused on giving secure experience: Starlink exec on India plans

Topics : Company News JSW MG Motor Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon