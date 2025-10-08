Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Balaji Telefilms focuses on strengthening Kutingg after ALTT platform ban

Balaji Telefilms focuses on strengthening Kutingg after ALTT platform ban

The company plans over 200 micro dramas and long-format binge shows on its new OTT platform Kutingg as it pivots to family-friendly digital content after ALTT's suspension

In the theatrical segment, the company plans to produce five to six films a year. Additionally, revenue earned from its YouTube channel is partly used to fund investments for Kutingg.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family-backed Balaji Telefilms is focusing on expanding the content slate on its streaming platform Kutingg through micro dramas and long-format binge shows after the recent ban on ALTT for obscene content by the government.
 
“Overall business (of the company) is doing well in the first two quarters of FY26. While ALTT was banned, within the next 60 days, we launched Kutingg,” said Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms. “We have also diversified ourselves into opening up Balaji Studios officially next week, where we are now producing content for every platform.”
 
Kutingg to release 200 new micro dramas in six months
 
 
Kutingg was initially launched during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May as a micro drama platform and a part of ALTT. Now, with Kutingg having family-friendly content, the company plans to release over 200 micro drama shows in the next six months. On October 27, it will unveil a complete content slate for the coming year.
 
“For us, the digital and films segment is going to be the key growth business. TV will remain core and steady, and our focus will be on diversifying ourselves in the digital segment,” Burman said.

While he did not specify the exact investment for the digital segment, he noted that 20 per cent of content investment in Kutingg will be for micro dramas, with the remaining 80 per cent for binge shows.
 
In the theatrical segment, the company plans to produce five to six films a year. Additionally, revenue earned from its YouTube channel is partly used to fund investments for Kutingg.
 
Partnerships with OTT and gaming platforms
 
Recently, the company partnered with Story TV, a part of Eloelo Group, to create short-form, mobile-first micro dramas for digital audiences. It has also tied up with gaming platforms such as WinZO TV and Zupee for micro dramas following the government’s restrictions on the real-money gaming segment.
 
This year, Balaji Telefilms signed a long-term partnership with Netflix to provide content and continues to collaborate with other streaming platforms, including Prime Video, MX Player, and JioHotstar.
 
Through Balaji Studios, the company will also work with independent creators to produce shows for external platforms, Burman added.
 
Expanding YouTube and creator-driven content
 
Apart from micro dramas and binge shows on digital platforms, Balaji is also expanding its original content on YouTube, which has reached 10 million subscribers. Its YouTube content is funded partly by brands and ad revenue from the channel.
 
“We have plans to launch a teen-focused YouTube channel and have multi-creator collaborations for chat shows and podcasts,” Burman said, adding that the company has already launched four podcast shows on YouTube.
 
Balaji Telefilms’ first long-format show on YouTube garnered over 15 million views across 30 episodes. The company will soon release a second original show and has recorded a 30 per cent rise in advertising revenue for the upcoming launch.
 

Topics : Balaji Telefilms Entertainment industry growth OTT platforms

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

