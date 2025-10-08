Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Maruti to add 500 new service workshops, expanding network across India

Maruti to add 500 new service workshops, expanding network across India

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced the setting up of its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore

Maruti Suzuki

With the addition of new touchpoints, the company's service network now increases to over 5,640 service touchpoints, covering 2,818 cities across India, the automaker said. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it plans to add a total of 500 service workshops to its network in the current fiscal.

The auto major on Wednesday announced the setting up of its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore.

The company sells its product range in the country through Arena and Nexa sales networks.

"We plan to continuously expand our network in future as well. In FY 2024-25, we opened 460 service touchpoints under ARENA and NEXA channels, and in FY 2025-26, we plan to add a total of 500 service workshops to our network," Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

 

With the addition of new touchpoints, the company's service network now increases to over 5,640 service touchpoints, covering 2,818 cities across India, the automaker said.

In FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki said it serviced over 27 million vehicles, the highest ever in a single financial year. During April-September 2025, the company, through its network, has already serviced over 14 million vehicles across the country.

The extensive network has the capability to service more than 30 million customer vehicles in a year, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

