No fake faces: Tinder rolls out face check selfie verification in India

No fake faces: Tinder rolls out face check selfie verification in India

With the new feature, new Tinder users will now be required to complete a video selfie as part of their account setup, which will be compared with their profile photos to confirm that the user is real

Tinder has launched ‘Face Check’, a video selfie-based verification tool that promises to weed out fake profiles and bots.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the crowded world of online dating, where swipes often lead to surprises (and not always pleasant ones), Tinder is adding a new layer of security for Indian users. The dating app has now launched ‘Face Check’, a video selfie-based verification tool that promises to weed out fake profiles and bots, thus making it easier for users to trust that the person behind the profile is real.
 
The move comes as part of Tinder’s broader effort to counter bots, impersonation, and scams, which continue to challenge online dating users globally.
 
The viral posts about fake dating profiles and the increasing number of online dating scams have become too loud to ignore. In a 2024 McAfee study, 77 per cent of Indians reported having encountered fake profiles or photos that appeared to be AI-generated on dating apps, social media, or both.
 
 
Almost 39 per cent said they discovered that someone they thought might be a romantic interest was actually a scammer. Meanwhile, 26 per cent reported interacting with what they later realised was an AI-bot rather than a real person.
 

How Tinder’s new face check feature works 

With the recent rollout, new users creating an account on Tinder will be required to take a video selfie as part of the sign-up process. This short video will then be compared with their profile photos to verify that the account is a real human and not a bot or an impersonator.

Once approved as a human account, users' accounts will display a badge, "Photo Verified". Tinder stated that this video selfie can add an extra level of confidence for users when they look for possible genuine matches.
 
“Face Check is arriving in India at a time when online authenticity has never been more important,” said Yoel Roth, Senior Vice President of Trust & Safety at Match Group. “Safety features like Face Check add an important new tool to our arsenal against fake profiles, bots, and fraud so that people can focus on building meaningful connections,” he added.
 
Tinder said the rollout of the Face Check feature has begun for new users in India.
 

User safety a growing priority 

According to Tinder’s Modern Dating Report, Indian users are prioritising authenticity and safety when it comes to finding partners online.
 
The study found that over one in three young daters in India consider profile verification one of the most appealing features when evaluating potential matches. Half of the respondents said they prefer to meet in public places, 42 per cent share their dating plans with friends or family, 40 per cent avoid revealing personal information, and 37 per cent choose to video call before meeting in person, the company said in a release.
 

The growing size of online dating users in India 

India’s online dating industry has grown leaps and bounds over the past few years, with the rise in the country’s internet penetration and increasing comfort with digital socialising. According to market research firm MarkNtel Advisors, the dating apps market in India was valued at around $788 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to $1.42 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of about 10.6 per cent.
 
Another report by Grand View Research estimates the market at $547.9 million in 2023, expected to cross $1 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a young, urban user base increasingly turning to dating apps for social connection and relationships.

Topics : BS Web Reports Tinder Online dating Dating app

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

