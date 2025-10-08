Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Skoda Auto India plans electric car launch by 2027-28 with local suppliers

Skoda Auto India plans electric car launch by 2027-28 with local suppliers

The company plans to enter the fast-growing Indian electric car market by 2027-28, according to the official. Skoda has a global portfolio of electric cars positioned in the premium segment

Volkswagen, Skoda

Volkswagen, Skoda (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skoda Auto India, part of the Volkswagen group, is evaluating the launch of electric car in the country with localised supplier base, an official said on Wednesday.

The company plans to enter the fast-growing Indian electric car market by 2027-28, according to the official. Skoda has a global portfolio of electric cars positioned in the premium segment.

"We are evaluating to launch the electric car in India during 2027-28 after setting up a localised supplier base. By this time, we will get the time to set up the supplier base, and the charging infrastructure would also develop", brand director of Skoda Auto India Ashis Gupta told reporters here.

 

He said that the electric car industry comprises 10 per cent to 12 per cent of the total segment and is growing very fast. By 2027-28, the right policy framework for electric cars would also be in place, Gupta said.

With four models in India, three sedans and one in the small SUV segment, Skoda Auto India has a market share of 1.7 per cent in terms of volume, Gupta said.

Also Read

Skoda, Octavia RS

Skoda brings back Octavia in India; only 100 units up for sale in 2025

Volkswagen, Skoda

Skoda to focus on India to drive growth, avoid over-reliance on Europe: CEO

Piyush Arora MD & CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen set to rev up India EV play to 17% in 5 yearspremium

france

France sees 17% rise in Indian students, nears 2030 target of 30,000

Fixed Deposit

Fixed-income investments: Look beyond returns, weigh credit risk, lock-inspremium

During the period January to September 2025, the company sold 53,000 units of the four models, he said. "The small SUV model helped Skoda Auto India to raise the market share substantially", he said.

The four models offered in India are Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiac.

Gupta said the lowering of the GST has brought in new customers. While the small SUV attracts a GST of 18 per cent and 40 per cent for the sedans.

He said that the company presently has 315 customer touchpoints across the country. Plans are there to raise them to 350 by 2025, with focus on the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Gupta said.

With its production base at Pune, the company exports its products to Middle East and Africa.

Gupta said the aim of the company is to maintain the market share and retain the number seven position as a car manufacturing company in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Tata Housing sells flats worth over ₹1,000 cr in new project at Bengaluru

solar

Saatvik Green Energy bags solar modules supply orders worth over ₹700 cr

Bharat Petroleum

BPCL to complete Andhra refinery feasibility report by December 2025

liquor beer

Bira in talks to raise $132 mn in record fundraising; GEM among suitors

TVS ILP, TVS Industrial and Logistics parks

TVS ILP invests Rs 250 crore in grade-A logistics park in Visakhapatnam

Topics : Company News SkodaAuto Electric Vehicles Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon