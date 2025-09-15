Monday, September 15, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / SuperGaming's MaskGun crosses 100 mn downloads, raises $15 mn funding

SuperGaming's MaskGun crosses 100 mn downloads, raises $15 mn funding

Pune-based SuperGaming's first-person shooter MaskGun has crossed 100 million downloads worldwide as the studio secures $15 million in Series B funding backed by global investors

shooter game MaskGun

MaskGun | Photo: Google Play Store

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

First-person shooter game MaskGun has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide across app stores such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
 
The game, developed by Pune-based studio SuperGaming, has logged 40 million in-game playing hours.
 
MaskGun is powered by SuperGaming’s proprietary SuperPlatform, which enables large-scale multiplayer experiences.
 
“The best part about MaskGun has never been the guns or the maps; it’s the people. Their friendships, rivalries, and stories have made this journey special,” said Roby John, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, SuperGaming.
 
The studio’s other game, Indus — the Indo-Futuristic Battle Royale — has crossed nine million downloads. Its portfolio also includes Battle Stars, Tower Conquest, and Silly Royale.
 

Also Read

Swiggy Toing

Swiggy rolls out 'Toing' app in Pune amid rising food delivery rivalry

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Missing truck driver rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's home

High-rise building

India's top metros double urban footprint in 30 yrs; Pune, Bengaluru lead

real estate, realty firms

Pune leads India's urban boom, expands 332% in 30 yrs, Delhi tops in size

Bombay High Court

Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

 
Cumulatively, SuperGaming’s titles have over 200 million downloads.
 
The company employs 120 people across Pune and Singapore.
 
SuperGaming raised $15 million in a Series B funding round last month at a valuation of $100 million.
 
The round saw participation from investors including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Neowiz (Korea), Loud.GG (Brazil), Barings, and Steadview Capital.
 
Web3 ecosystem stakeholders such as Polygon Ventures, Sandeep Nailwal, Decentralised.co, 4th Revolution Capital, 32-Bit Ventures, King River Capital, Ryze Labs, Ed3n Ventures, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R Santos, Emfarsis, Cristian Manea, and Visceral Capital also participated.
 
Returning backers, including lead investor SkyCatcher, AET Japan, and BACE Capital, also invested in the Series B round.
 
This $15 million funding follows the studio’s $5.5 million Series A round in October 2021 and includes both new commitments and prior investments from returning backers.

More From This Section

Marbles Health

Marbles Health aims ₹100 cr ARR in 3 years, to unveil mental health devicepremium

Startup funding picks up after 3-year slump

Three Indian startups among 19 selected for Commonwealth Startup Fellowship

Food delivery

GST 2.0: Food-delivery giants face new ₹500 cr tax bill, margin crunchpremium

startup funding investment

Bain, Sattva launch $100 mn co-living platform; Colive raises $20 mn

Invenia Tech, data centre

Vedanta Group's Invenia aims for growth in data centre, system integrationpremium

Topics : Pune gaming industry Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon