Emami's BoroPlus expands into baby-care segment with FromMaa range
The launch comes as India's baby-care market, estimated at over Rs 40,000 crore, witnesses robust growth; the range will be available on e-commerce platforms
Our Bureau Kolkata
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BoroPlus, the skincare brand from FMCG firm Emami, on Tuesday announced the launch of a new baby-care range, “FromMaa”.
The launch comes at a time when India’s baby-care market, estimated at over Rs 40,000 crore, is witnessing robust growth, the company said, citing industry reports.
Commenting on the launch, Priti A Sureka, Director, Emami Limited, said the name “FromMaa” captures a sentiment that transcends generations. “Through BoroPlus FromMaa, we wanted to create a range that reflects what mothers have always stood for — care, protection and nurturing — while meeting the expectations of today's parents for quality contemporary formulations, premium natural ingredients and trusted credentials.”
“BoroPlus has earned the trust of Indian families over decades, and with FromMaa, we are delighted to extend that legacy to the baby-care category," she added.
BoroPlus FromMaa will be available on e-commerce platforms in multiple pack sizes and formats.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST