Emami's BoroPlus expands into baby-care segment with FromMaa range

BoroPlus, the skincare brand from FMCG firm Emami, on Tuesday announced the launch of a new baby-care range, “FromMaa”.

The launch comes at a time when India’s baby-care market, estimated at over Rs 40,000 crore, is witnessing robust growth, the company said, citing industry reports.

Commenting on the launch, Priti A Sureka, Director, Emami Limited, said the name “FromMaa” captures a sentiment that transcends generations. “Through BoroPlus FromMaa, we wanted to create a range that reflects what mothers have always stood for — care, protection and nurturing — while meeting the expectations of today's parents for quality contemporary formulations, premium natural ingredients and trusted credentials.”